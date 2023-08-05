All Sections
Manchester City and Liverpool defenders named as 'targets' for Leeds United

Two Premier League defenders are reportedly targets for Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST

Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Manchester City and Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips are on the club’s radar, according to Football Insider. Neither appear likely to start regularly for their clubs in the top flight this season, suggesting a move is not completely unlikely.

Daniel Farke’s squad has been thinned considerably this summer, with defenders Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente among those to have left.

The report claims centre-back reinforcements are a “huge priority” for Leeds with the final month of the summer transfer window underway.

Harwood-Bellis shone on loan at Burnley last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesHarwood-Bellis shone on loan at Burnley last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Harwood-Bellis is just 21 but has gained senior experience in loan spells at Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, Stoke City and Burnley. He lifted the Championship trophy with Burnley last season, thriving under the tutelage of former centre-back Vincent Kompany.

Phillips is now 26 but is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular at Liverpool. The bulk of his senior appearances have been made away from Anfield, during loan spells at Stuttgart and AFC Bournemouth.

Leeds have already moved to bolster their defensive ranks, bringing full-back Sam Byram back to West Yorkshire seven years on from his Elland Road departure.

