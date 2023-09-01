He has now joined Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton on a season-long loan, having helped Burnley clinch the second tier title last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harwood-Bellis said: "I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get going. The willingness from their side to get me in the door and when I spoke to the manager and Jason [Wilcox, Southampton’s director of football] I think it was straight after then that I knew.

Leeds United-linked defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has completed a loan move to Southampton. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

"I felt the warmth of the manager and he explained to me exactly what he wants to do and the ambitions of the club that suited exactly where I am in my career and where I want to be going forward, and I can hopefully do it under the manager here.

"I want to win, I obviously had a taste of that this summer, but my aspiration is to become a better footballer as well, and I feel like I can do that along the way and learn different styles and different ways to play football and I feel like the manager, the staff and the team here can help me do that."