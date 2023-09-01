Leeds United-linked defender completes deadline day loan move from Manchester City to Southampton
The Manchester City prodigy was one of the many defenders linked with a move to Elland Road before the Whites secured the services of Joe Rodon on a temporary basis.
He has now joined Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton on a season-long loan, having helped Burnley clinch the second tier title last term.
Harwood-Bellis said: "I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get going. The willingness from their side to get me in the door and when I spoke to the manager and Jason [Wilcox, Southampton’s director of football] I think it was straight after then that I knew.
"I felt the warmth of the manager and he explained to me exactly what he wants to do and the ambitions of the club that suited exactly where I am in my career and where I want to be going forward, and I can hopefully do it under the manager here.
"I want to win, I obviously had a taste of that this summer, but my aspiration is to become a better footballer as well, and I feel like I can do that along the way and learn different styles and different ways to play football and I feel like the manager, the staff and the team here can help me do that."
Leeds were also linked with Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips earlier on in the window, and he has joined Scottish giants Celtic on loan.