Birmingham City are reportedly set to sign Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United.

The defender’s future has appeared uncertain throughout the summer and the arrival of Djed Spence at Elland Road only intensified speculation regarding a potential departure.

He now appears Blues-bound, as The Athletic have claimed an agreement has been reached for a season-long loan,

Drameh is said to have rejected a permanent move to Hull City, having failed to agree personal terms with the Tigers.

If a switch to St Andrew’s is confirmed, he will become the second player to make the move from Leeds to Birmingham this summer, following in the footsteps of Tyler Roberts.

Drameh arrived at Elland Road in 2020, joining from Fulham after Leeds had secured promotion to the Premier League.

He struggled to establish himself in the first-team under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, leading to loan spells at Cardiff City and Luton Town.

His last appearance in a Leeds shirt came in the 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, during which he was substituted after being brought on from the bench.