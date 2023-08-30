IN Leeds United, Djed Spence thinks he has found a platform to not only get some regular football under his belt but also excite the club's "lively" fans.

The 23-year-old right-back has joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur after a career which promised so much stuttered last season.

Spence had an outstanding 2021-22 on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, where he was widely recognised as one of the stars of the Championship.

That earned him a move to Tottenham for an initial £12.5m, but with the potential to rise to £20m.

DONE DEAL: Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan. Picture: John Walton/PA

Spence failed to make a Premier League start for them, and was loaned to Rennes midway through the season, along with his club-mate Joe Rodon, also now on loan at Leeds. Daniel Farke plays with full-backs rather than wing-backs at Elland Road, but likes them high up the pitch.

"It's (exciting) just to get playing again with a good manager, he plays attacking football so I think it will suit my style of football," said Spence. "I've spoken to him (Farke) and he (outlined) how he wants the team to play. It sounded good."

Asked what he could bring, Spence replied: "Just excitement to the team.

"I've heard a lot about the fans (he has never played at Elland Road), and they're meant to be very lively so I'm looking forward to it."

GOOD MANAGERL: Leeds United boss, Daniel Farke Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Spence has signed in time to make his debut at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which could give Leeds the option of moving captain Luke Ayling to problem position left-back.

The Whites are still working on deals to sign a specialist left-back and one, perhaps two, central midfielders in before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Leeds would therefore like to loan Luke Thomas from Leicester City but could turn to alternatives such as Burnley's Charlie Taylor if their promotion rivals are unwilling.

