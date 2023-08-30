When is deadline day? How long Sheffield United, Leeds United, Barnsley FC and more have left for transfers
The cocktail of desperate clubs, unsettled players and a ticking clock makes for box office entertainment.
It is why fans relish the prospect of and dread the day in equal measure.
There are Yorkshire clubs seemingly not yet finished with the transfer market for the summer, with Sheffield United and Leeds United among them.
Speculation regarding players is intensifying in the dying embers of the window, instilling both fear and excitement into fans.
But when does it all come to an end? Here is all the information you need ahead of transfer deadline day.
When is transfer deadline day?
The window slams shut on Friday, September 1. It will close at 11pm for clubs in England and midnight for those in Scotland.
What are the rules?
Clubs must have completed signings before the deadline, but do have a two-hour window after the window shuts to wrap a signing up if a deal sheet has been submitted.
How can I follow the deadline day drama?
Sky Sports News will be broadcasting all day, but those looking for more Yorkshire-specific coverage can keep up with the latest news right here on The Yorkshire Post website.