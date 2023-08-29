Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender appears to be out of favour at Tottenham and had been linked with numerous clubs including Leeds, Bristol City and Swansea City.

However, Leeds appear to be leading the race for his signature as The Athletic have claimed the Whites are closing in on a deal.

The proposed move is said to be a temporary one with a £1m loan fee and no buy clause included in the deal.

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spence could now become the second player to join Leeds on loan from Tottenham in the current window, following in the footsteps of Joe Rodon.

Leeds had previously been linked heavily with Max Aarons, but AFC Bournemouth secured his services.

An injury to Sam Byram at the weekend seemingly strengthened the club’s need for reinforcement in the full-back department.

Cody Drameh was used briefly as Byram’s replacement against Ipswich Town, although struggled in the unfamiliar role of left-back.