Leeds United are among the clubs to have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence.

The 23-year-old joined Tottenham in 2022, off the back of a stellar loan spell at Nottingham Forest while on the books of Middlesbrough.

However, he has found senior opportunities hard to come by at the Premier League club and spent time on loan in France with Rennes last season.

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, speaking to Last Word On Spurs, Spence has been the subject of enquiries from the Championship.

He has advised that if Spence decides to return to the second tier, fans should “keep an eye” on Leeds, Swansea City and Bristol City.

He said: “As far as the Championship enquiries are concerned, my understanding is that they are for loans and there are three clubs that I would keep an eye on over the course of the next week if Tottenham decide to loan and Spence decides to drop down, and those three clubs are Swansea City, Bristol City and Leeds United.”

Spence is an attacking right-back by trade and if he was to arrive at Elland Road, it would cast doubt over the future of Cody Drameh.

Leeds already have three right-backs on the books in Luke Ayling, Sam Byram and Drameh, therefore the addition of another could alert clubs linked with the latter.