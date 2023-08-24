West Ham United and Crystal Palace have 'speculative eye' on Leeds United defender linked with Southampton
There has been speculation regarding his future for a considerable period of time now, as he has struggled to force his way into contention at Elland Road.
He has faced stern competition from the experienced Luke Ayling, while Denmark international Rasmus Kristensen was also a competitor at right-back last season.
New addition Sam Byram is also a right-back by trade but has been utilised at left-back by Whites boss Daniel Farke.
According to The Athletic, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have a speculative eye on Drameh, who is also said to be admired by Southampton.
Leeds’ well-documented interest in another right-back, Max Aarons, did little to ease concerns Drameh may move on from Elland Road this summer.
He has already enjoyed two loan spells away from West Yorkshire, at Cardiff City and Luton Town.
His time at Kenilworth Road ended in promotion to the Premier League but Drameh has not moved up to the top flight with his former teammates.