West Ham United are reportedly among the clubs to have taken an interest in Leeds United defender Cody Drameh.

There has been speculation regarding his future for a considerable period of time now, as he has struggled to force his way into contention at Elland Road.

He has faced stern competition from the experienced Luke Ayling, while Denmark international Rasmus Kristensen was also a competitor at right-back last season.

New addition Sam Byram is also a right-back by trade but has been utilised at left-back by Whites boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds’ well-documented interest in another right-back, Max Aarons, did little to ease concerns Drameh may move on from Elland Road this summer.

He has already enjoyed two loan spells away from West Yorkshire, at Cardiff City and Luton Town.