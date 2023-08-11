AFC Bournemouth defender Max Aarons has issued a message to Leeds United boss Daniel Farke after his proposed move to Elland Road did not materialise.

Aarons had been strongly linked with a move to West Yorkshire, with reports suggesting he was set undergo a medical and reunite with his former Norwich City head coach Farke.

However, he has instead joined Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, linking up with a man once linked with Leeds himself in Andoni Iraola.

Aarons has taken to social media to thank Norwich supporters after ending his Canaries stay, but has also offered warm words to Farke.

In a Twitter post, Aarons said: "I want to start by thanking you. From minute one, right until the end, you have shown nothing but love and support to me and my family. The memories we have created as a team, fans, staff, everyone together, I will never forget.

"Walking into the club as a 16-year-old, the goal was to one day play a professional game for Norwich City, the dream was to one day play in the Premier League.

"I never thought we would go on to win the Championship twice and have this club back in the Premier League.

"Playing 213 games and forming an incredible relationship with the fans here, the staff and most of all my team-mates, who I have spent the last five years with, has been an honour.

"I want to say the biggest thank you to Daniel Farke, the man who gave me my debut and believed in me. The last few days have been a whirlwind and I'm massively grateful for everything he has done for me and wish him the biggest success moving forward.

"I look back on these five years with a huge smile, knowing I gave absolutely everything to this club. It's never easy to say goodbye but the time is right for me to move on to a new chapter.