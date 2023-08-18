Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has reportedly been identified as a target by Southampton.

The 21-year-old’s future has appeared uncertain since he returned to Elland Road following the conclusion of his loan spell at Luton Town. He has been linked with Brentford, Burnley and a return to the Hatters but remains on the books in West Yorkshire.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, he has been identified as a target by Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tweeted: “Understand Southampton boss Russell Martin has identified long term target Cody Drameh as target in the closing weeks of the window.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh has reportedly been identified as a target by Southampton. Image: Bruce Rollinson

“He’s prepared to wait until January and even next summer to sign the RB [right-back] whose deal expires in 2024.”

Drameh appeared as a late substitute in Leeds’ recent Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury Town but is yet to make a league appearance under Daniel Farke.