The 21-year-old has enjoyed two successful loan spells in the Championship, excelling for both Cardiff City and Luton Town. However, he has found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road since making the switch from Fulham in 2020.

Lancs Live understand Burnley, Luton Town and Brentford hold an interest in the defender. According to the report, Premier League newcomers Burnley are ‘strong admirers’ of the England youth international.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship could open up the door for more senior opportunities but fellow right-backs Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen are still on the books. The defender has made just eight appearances for Leeds since arriving, with only four of those coming in the Premier League.