A forward linked with both Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday is reportedly closing in on a move to Leicester City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:19 BST

Everton’s Tom Cannon has reportedly been a wanted man throughout the summer, with the Whites and the Owls among the clubs said to be interested in him.

He was also linked with the likes of Stoke City and Sunderland but according to The Athletic, he is set to undergo a medical at Leicester City.

A deal worth around £7.5m is said to have been agreed, with Everton sanctioning a permanent exit for the 20-year-old.

Everton’s Tom Cannon has reportedly been a wanted man throughout the summer. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesEverton’s Tom Cannon has reportedly been a wanted man throughout the summer. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Reported interest in the forward will not have come as a surprise to those who witnessed his exploits in front of goal for Preston North End last season.

He notched eight goals in 20 appearances for the Lilywhites before the expiry of his loan deal.

Leeds and Wednesday have both added forwards this summer, with the former recruiting Joel Piroe and the latter signing Ashley Fletcher.

The Owls may not be finished in their striker search either, with AFC Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe said to be on their radar.

