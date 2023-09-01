A forward linked with both Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday is reportedly closing in on a move to Leicester City.

Everton’s Tom Cannon has reportedly been a wanted man throughout the summer, with the Whites and the Owls among the clubs said to be interested in him.

He was also linked with the likes of Stoke City and Sunderland but according to The Athletic, he is set to undergo a medical at Leicester City.

A deal worth around £7.5m is said to have been agreed, with Everton sanctioning a permanent exit for the 20-year-old.

Reported interest in the forward will not have come as a surprise to those who witnessed his exploits in front of goal for Preston North End last season.

He notched eight goals in 20 appearances for the Lilywhites before the expiry of his loan deal.

Leeds and Wednesday have both added forwards this summer, with the former recruiting Joel Piroe and the latter signing Ashley Fletcher.