The Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, impressing in the second tier and delivering an eight-goal haul in 21 appearances.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leeds are also among the interested clubs.

Everton forward Tom Cannon is reportedly attracting a lot of interest. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Whites boss Daniel Farke is not blessed with a plethora of fit forwards at his disposal and his attacking options have been depleted further by the Wilfried Gnonto saga.

Cannon does not appear to be in Sean Dyche’s immediate plans at Goodison Park, therefore another loan move to the Championship could prove beneficial for his development.

Joe Gelhardt was given the nod up front in the defeat to Birmingham City, although he struggled to make an impact before being substituted in the second-half.