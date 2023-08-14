All Sections
Leeds United join race to sign Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Birmingham City, Preston North End and Stoke City-linked Everton forward

Leeds United have reportedly joined the race for Everton forward Tom Cannon.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, impressing in the second tier and delivering an eight-goal haul in 21 appearances.

His exploits appear to have made him a man in demand, as Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Preston North End have all been linked with him.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Leeds are also among the interested clubs.

Everton forward Tom Cannon is reportedly attracting a lot of interest. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty ImagesEverton forward Tom Cannon is reportedly attracting a lot of interest. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
Everton forward Tom Cannon is reportedly attracting a lot of interest. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Whites boss Daniel Farke is not blessed with a plethora of fit forwards at his disposal and his attacking options have been depleted further by the Wilfried Gnonto saga.

Cannon does not appear to be in Sean Dyche’s immediate plans at Goodison Park, therefore another loan move to the Championship could prove beneficial for his development.

Joe Gelhardt was given the nod up front in the defeat to Birmingham City, although he struggled to make an impact before being substituted in the second-half.

Leeds have also been linked with young forward Cameron Archer, but he is also said to be on the radar of Sheffield United.

