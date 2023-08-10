All Sections
Sheffield United 'monitoring' Aston Villa's ex-Middlesbrough and Preston North End forward Cameron Archer

Sheffield United are reportedly monitoring Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST

The 21-year-old has only made a handful of appearances at Villa Park but has impressed across loan spells with Solihull Moors, Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

According to The Star, Archer has been added to Sheffield United’s list of potential transfer targets ahead of their return to Premier League action.

It has been a busy summer for the forward, who helped England under-21s win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship last month before returning to his club for pre-season preparations.

The 21-year-old has only made a handful of appearances at Villa Park. Image: Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesThe 21-year-old has only made a handful of appearances at Villa Park. Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images
His record of 18 goals across 42 Championship appearances suggests he may be ready for an opportunity in the top flight, which Sheffield United could potentially hand him following their promotion-winning campaign last season.

Five new faces have arrived at Bramall Lane this summer, although the club have lost key players Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge to Marseille and Burnley respectively.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted there is a need to spend money before the transfer window shuts and outlined a desire for experience – which Archer does not have in abundance.

He said: "We've done a lot of recruitment and have a lot of potential to work with but I am pushing for players with that little bit more experience, ones who I know what I'm going to get from and who can give us a big lift as a group and for the fans."

