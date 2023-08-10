The 21-year-old has only made a handful of appearances at Villa Park but has impressed across loan spells with Solihull Moors, Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

According to The Star, Archer has been added to Sheffield United’s list of potential transfer targets ahead of their return to Premier League action.

It has been a busy summer for the forward, who helped England under-21s win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship last month before returning to his club for pre-season preparations.

His record of 18 goals across 42 Championship appearances suggests he may be ready for an opportunity in the top flight, which Sheffield United could potentially hand him following their promotion-winning campaign last season.

Five new faces have arrived at Bramall Lane this summer, although the club have lost key players Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge to Marseille and Burnley respectively.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted there is a need to spend money before the transfer window shuts and outlined a desire for experience – which Archer does not have in abundance.