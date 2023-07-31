Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye was greeted by rapturous Marseille fans after arriving in France.

The Blades star is reportedly close to completing a move to the Ligue 1 side after being instrumental in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning Championship campaign.

Sky Sports understand the fee will be around the £20m mark and Ndiaye, a Marseille fan himself, has already been captured on camera interacting with fellow fans of the French club.

Fans have serenaded the 23-year-old and a video shared on Twitter has shown the Senegal international holding a flare as supporters celebrate his arrival in the country.

Reports had previously suggested Sheffield United would be able to retain Ndiaye, although his Bramall Lane stay appears to have come to an end. He featured for the Blades as recently as Saturday (July 29), when he started in the pre-season friendly against Derby County.