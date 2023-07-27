The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season, although has yet to establish himself as an Everton regular. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Toffees are willing to let him depart temporarily once again with six Championship clubs said to be keen.

Wednesday are among the clubs said to be interested, as are Birmingham City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Cannon’s former club Preston.

A Republic of Ireland under-21 international, Cannon’s exploits in the second tier suggest he would be a coup for any Championship club able to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images