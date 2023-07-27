All Sections
Everton sending Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Preston North End-linked forward out on loan

Everton are reportedly prepared to send Sheffield Wednesday-linked forward Tom Cannon out on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:43 BST

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season, although has yet to establish himself as an Everton regular. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Toffees are willing to let him depart temporarily once again with six Championship clubs said to be keen.

Wednesday are among the clubs said to be interested, as are Birmingham City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Cannon’s former club Preston.

A Republic of Ireland under-21 international, Cannon’s exploits in the second tier suggest he would be a coup for any Championship club able to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty ImagesThe 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Preston North End last season. Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
Wednesday have already moved to bolster their attacking options this summer, landing Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford. They have also brought Reece James back to S6 from Hillsborough and recruited Chile international Juan Delgado.

