Who is Juan Delgado? Everything we know about Chile international reportedly joining Sheffield Wednesday

Chile international Juan Delgado is reportedly in England ahead of a proposed move to Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

The Star understand he has landed in the country and that it is looking increasingly likely he will become Wednesday’s second senior addition of the summer, following the capture of Reece James from Blackpool.

Wednesday’s lack of activity in the transfer market suggests there will be excitement among fans at the prospect of a new addition to the ranks. However, Delgado has never plied his trade in England and may not be a name a lot of supporters are familiar with.

With that in mind, here is everything we know about the 30-year-old.

He is reportedly in England ahead of a move to Hillsborough. Image: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty ImagesHe is reportedly in England ahead of a move to Hillsborough. Image: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images
He is reportedly in England ahead of a move to Hillsborough. Image: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Career so far

Delgado cut his teeth in his native Chile with Colo-Colo, making his senior debut for the club at the tender age of 17. He helped the club win two top-flight titles before joining Gimnastic in Spain, for whom he made 41 appearances in the Spanish second tier before sealing a loan move to Portuguese outfit Tondela.

After his loan stint in Portugal, he was recruited by Mexican side Necaxa but he returned to Portugal after two years to sign for his current club Paços de Ferreira. He has already worked with Owls boss Xisco Munoz, as the Spaniard served as assistant manager at Gimnastic while Delgado was on the books there.

He has 13 caps for the Chilean national team, the most recent of which was won in their friendly draw with Bolivia last month.

Playing style

Delgado is an attacking right-back often willing to surge down the flank and support attacks. Such is his attacking proficiency, he has been utilised as a winger at various points throughout his career.

