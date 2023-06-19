Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks to bring Blackpool defender Reece James back to the club following his loan spell at Hillsborough.

The 29-year-old impressed for the Owls last season, making 34 appearances in all competitions under Darren Moore. His move to S6 reunited him with Moore, who he played under at Doncaster Rovers.

According to The Star, talks are taking place to see whether a return would be possible but nothing has been agreed. After playing a role in Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship, James admitted he had fallen in love with the club and the city of Sheffield.

The return of James would strengthen Wednesday in an area they are not well-stocked in, with the exits of left-backs Jaden Brown and Ryan Galvin imminent.