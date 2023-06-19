All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday reportedly in talks to bring ex-Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James back from Blackpool after loan spell

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks to bring Blackpool defender Reece James back to the club following his loan spell at Hillsborough.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:14 BST

The 29-year-old impressed for the Owls last season, making 34 appearances in all competitions under Darren Moore. His move to S6 reunited him with Moore, who he played under at Doncaster Rovers.

According to The Star, talks are taking place to see whether a return would be possible but nothing has been agreed. After playing a role in Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship, James admitted he had fallen in love with the club and the city of Sheffield.

The return of James would strengthen Wednesday in an area they are not well-stocked in, with the exits of left-backs Jaden Brown and Ryan Galvin imminent.

The 29-year-old impressed for the Owls last season. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesThe 29-year-old impressed for the Owls last season. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
