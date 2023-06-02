DAVID STOCKDALE, Ben Heneghan, Dennis Adeniran and Jack Hunt are among seven players released by newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday - while the options to keep a further six players have been exercised.

Options have been triggered in the deals of captain Barry Bannan, key midfielder George Byers, club stalwart Liam Palmer and Wembley hero Josh Windass, who netted the winner for the Owls in Monday's dramatic League One play-off final with Barnsley.

Experienced striker Lee Gregory and defender Dominic Iorfa will also remain at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have also confirmed that new contract offers have been tabled to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan celebrates promotion at Wembley on Monday with David Stockdale. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.