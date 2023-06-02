Options have been triggered in the deals of captain Barry Bannan, key midfielder George Byers, club stalwart Liam Palmer and Wembley hero Josh Windass, who netted the winner for the Owls in Monday's dramatic League One play-off final with Barnsley.
Experienced striker Lee Gregory and defender Dominic Iorfa will also remain at Hillsborough.
The club have also confirmed that new contract offers have been tabled to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.
Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin will be leaving the club when their deals expire at the end of June, while loanees Reece James and Aden Flint have returned to their parent clubs.