All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Sheffield Wednesday retained list: Options exercised to keep Bannan, Palmer, Windass and Byers with Stockdale, Heneghan, Adeniran and Hunt among those to leave

DAVID STOCKDALE, Ben Heneghan, Dennis Adeniran and Jack Hunt are among seven players released by newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday - while the options to keep a further six players have been exercised.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

Options have been triggered in the deals of captain Barry Bannan, key midfielder George Byers, club stalwart Liam Palmer and Wembley hero Josh Windass, who netted the winner for the Owls in Monday's dramatic League One play-off final with Barnsley.

Experienced striker Lee Gregory and defender Dominic Iorfa will also remain at Hillsborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club have also confirmed that new contract offers have been tabled to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.

Most Popular
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan celebrates promotion at Wembley on Monday with David Stockdale. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan celebrates promotion at Wembley on Monday with David Stockdale. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan celebrates promotion at Wembley on Monday with David Stockdale. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin will be leaving the club when their deals expire at the end of June, while loanees Reece James and Aden Flint have returned to their parent clubs.

Related topics:Liam PalmerJosh WindassGeorge ByersBarry BannanJack Hunt