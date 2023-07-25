The 27-year-old’s move to Hillsborough reunites him with Xisco Munoz, who worked with him at Vicarage Road. Fletcher has become the club’s third senior addition of the summer, following the captures of Reece James and Juan Delgado.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Fletcher is no stranger to Yorkshire having been born in the region and previously represented Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

He spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, scoring twice across 28 appearances as the Latics were relegated to League One.

“Starting his career in Manchester United’s youth academy, Fletcher enjoyed a loan stint with Barnsley in 2016 before making a permanent switch to West Ham. The Keighley product made a big-money move to Middlesbrough in 2017 where he scored 28 goals in 108 games on Teesside.