Sheffield Wednesday sign former Manchester United, Middlesbrough and Barnsley FC forward Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Watford forward Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan deal.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST

The 27-year-old’s move to Hillsborough reunites him with Xisco Munoz, who worked with him at Vicarage Road. Fletcher has become the club’s third senior addition of the summer, following the captures of Reece James and Juan Delgado.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, Fletcher is no stranger to Yorkshire having been born in the region and previously represented Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

He spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, scoring twice across 28 appearances as the Latics were relegated to League One.

The 27-year-old’s move to Hillsborough reunites him with Xisco Munoz. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesThe 27-year-old’s move to Hillsborough reunites him with Xisco Munoz. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
A statement shared on the official Sheffield Wednesday website read: “Wednesday have completed the signing of Ashley Fletcher on a season-long loan from Watford. The 27-year-old striker was signed to the Hornets by Owls boss Xisco following their promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

“Starting his career in Manchester United’s youth academy, Fletcher enjoyed a loan stint with Barnsley in 2016 before making a permanent switch to West Ham. The Keighley product made a big-money move to Middlesbrough in 2017 where he scored 28 goals in 108 games on Teesside.

“Fletcher spent time on loan with Sunderland before joining Watford in 2021, he later made a temporary switch to the USA with New York Red Bulls. The forward spent last season on loan with Wigan in the Championship and now reunites with his former boss in S6. Welcome to Wednesday, Ashley!"

