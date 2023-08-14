Activity in the transfer market appears to be a necessity at Elland Road, where Daniel Farke is managing a threadbare squad left depleted by injuries and outgoings.
The Whites are particularly light in the forwards department and Joe Gelhardt led the line in the recent 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City. However, Leeds are reportedly trying to add a forward to their ranks and are considering Archer according to Last Word on Football.
The 21-year-old was on the bench for Villa’s Premier League opener but does not appear set for many starts this season under Unai Emery. He spent the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring 11 goals in 23 appearances.
He had previously shone in the Championship on loan at Preston North End, having first gained experience away from Villa Park in the National League with Solihull Moors.
However, Leeds are not the only club to have been linked with the England under-21 international. Sheffield United are also said to be monitoring him, having already secured the services of reported Leeds target Gustavo Hamer.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are also short on attacking options and had to deploy the inexperienced Will Osula up front in the opening day defeat to Crystal Palace.