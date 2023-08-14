Activity in the transfer market appears to be a necessity at Elland Road, where Daniel Farke is managing a threadbare squad left depleted by injuries and outgoings.

The Whites are particularly light in the forwards department and Joe Gelhardt led the line in the recent 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City. However, Leeds are reportedly trying to add a forward to their ranks and are considering Archer according to Last Word on Football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old was on the bench for Villa’s Premier League opener but does not appear set for many starts this season under Unai Emery. He spent the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring 11 goals in 23 appearances.

Cameron Archer is currently on the books of Premier League outfit Aston Villa. Image: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

He had previously shone in the Championship on loan at Preston North End, having first gained experience away from Villa Park in the National League with Solihull Moors.