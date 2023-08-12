Hamer had been linked with Sheffield United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, as well as their Premier League counterparts Burnley and Fulham. However, he has been unveiled as a Blade on the day of the club’s return to Premier League action.
The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane, having had his services secured for what Sheffield United have called a “significant undisclosed fee”.
Hamer leaves Coventry having made 132 appearances in all competitions for the club. He was crucial for the Sky Blues as they made a surprise surge into the Championship play-off final last season.
Hamer said: “I still can't believe it, playing in the Premier League is every little boy's dream and I'm going to be doing it with Sheffield United, a massive club. Tomorrow (Saturday) it will be real. I've played here before with Coventry and I remember the song when the players walk out, it's amazing, thrilling."
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom added: "Gustavo is someone I've admired for a few years, mainly because of his high energy, high work-rate performances and his bravery to take the ball in difficult positions.
"His quality has improved year on year and we hope that continues in his time with the Blades."