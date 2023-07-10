All Sections
Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer 'targeted' by Leeds United and Fulham

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has reportedly been targeted by Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay of the Sky Blues midfield since 2020, when he arrived in England from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle. According to Mail Online, he has been targeted by Leeds and has also attracted interest from Fulham.

A combative midfield presence, Hamer has made a total of 130 appearances for Coventry and featured in last season’s Championship play-off final. He has one year remaining on his contract, therefore Coventry may wish to cash in if he does not commit his long-term future to the club.

A summer of change is anticipated at Elland Road and the squad reshuffle is already underway. Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Brenden Aaronson have departed on loan, while Tyler Roberts is among the players to have sealed a permanent exit. However, Leeds have not yet bolstered their ranks ahead of their return to second tier action.

Hamer has made a total of 130 appearances for Coventry. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty ImagesHamer has made a total of 130 appearances for Coventry. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Related topics:Coventry CityFulhamCoventryLeedsEngland