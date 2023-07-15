All Sections
Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Fulham reportedly hold talks over Leeds United-linked Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer

A trio of Premier League clubs have reportedly held talks over a deal for Leeds United-linked midfielder Gustavo Hamer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST

The combative Coventry City man has reportedly been targeted by the Whites, although TEAMtalk have claimed Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Fulham have held talks over a deal for him.

The report claims a deal for Hamer could be worth around £16m to Coventry, who signed him from PEC Zwolle in 2020. He has since made a total of 130 appearances for the Sky Blues and featured in last season’s Championship play-off final.

He has one year remaining on his contract, therefore Coventry may be tempted to collect a fee for him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal.

