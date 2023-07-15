The combative Coventry City man has reportedly been targeted by the Whites, although TEAMtalk have claimed Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Fulham have held talks over a deal for him.

The report claims a deal for Hamer could be worth around £16m to Coventry, who signed him from PEC Zwolle in 2020. He has since made a total of 130 appearances for the Sky Blues and featured in last season’s Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad