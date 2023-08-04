The club are said to be in the market for a midfielder and the Sky Blues star has been named as a potential transfer target by Football Insider. However, he has also been linked with Premier League sides Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Fulham this summer.

A mainstay of the Coventry midfield, Hamer has made 122 Championship appearances since arriving in England from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle in 2020. He has become a firm favourite among Coventry supporters, winning them over with his combative style of play.

Leeds begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City on Sunday (August 6), although are heading into the fixture with a thinned squad. Numerous departures have been sanctioned throughout the summer, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Rodrigo among those to have left.

Whites boss Daniel Farke also has injuries to contend with and will be without key figures such as Tyler Adams and Patrick Bamford for the season opener. However, he looks set to have new signings Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu available to him.