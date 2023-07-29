All Sections
Leeds United transfer news: Championship side complete £400,000 signing of Newcastle United keeper and former Hull City and Middlesbrough FC target Karl Darlow

LEEDS UNITED have completed the permanent signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow for a reported fee of around £400,000.
Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Jul 2023, 18:27 BST

He has signed a three-year deal until the summer of 2026.

Darlow was given permission by Magpies chief Eddie Howe to leave the club's pre-season training camp in the US and jet back to England to finalise a move a couple of days ago.

Darlow's representatives have been in advanced talks with Leeds for some time, with the prospects of a switch increasing after top-flight outfit Bournemouth agreed a loan deal with Inter Milan to sign Andrei Radu on a season-long loan and ended their interest in the Newcastle custodian.

Leeds United signing Karl Darlow, pictured in his time at Newcastle United. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesLeeds United signing Karl Darlow, pictured in his time at Newcastle United. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images
United's Yorkshire rivals Hull City and Middlesbrough were also keen on Darlow earlier this summer.

The 32-year-old impressed in a loan spell in East Yorkshire last term, but the transfer demands of his parent club and the financial package involved has ensured that City decided to look elsewhere.

Boro were also reportedly struggling to match Darlow's wage demands with the Teessiders instead electing to bring in QPR keeper Seny Dieng as their first-choice keeper.

Darlow, who had started Newcastle's first two games in pre-season, has become Leeds's second signing of the close season following on from the arrival of Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu for an initial £7m, rising to £10m with performance-related add-ons.

