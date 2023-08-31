All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday 'have entered into negotiations' over AFC Bournemouth's Norwich City-linked forward

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have entered negotiations with AFC Bournemouth over forward Jamal Lowe.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

Lowe has been linked with an array of clubs this summer, including Norwich City and Scottish outfit Hibernian.

According to The Star, Wednesday have joined the race and are discussing a possible deal with the Cherries.

Owls boss Xisco Munoz has already signalled the club’s intention to recruit before the transfer deadline, admitting they are “very close” to completing deals.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have entered negotiations with AFC Bournemouth over forward Jamal Lowe. Image: Paul Harding/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday are said to have entered negotiations with AFC Bournemouth over forward Jamal Lowe. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images
Lowe has managed eight goals in 40 appearances since joining Bournemouth from Swansea City in 2021.

He spent time on loan at Queens Park Rangers last season, notching three times across his 20 outings.

Although not prolific, the 29-year-old boasts pace and intelligent movement as well as vast experience accumulated across spells with the likes of Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

He cut his teeth in non-league football, turning out for the likes of St Albans City and Hampton & Richmond Borough before making his breakthrough in the professional game.

If a deal with the Owls is struck, he could become the second forward to join Wednesday this summer following the loan signing of Ashley Fletcher.

