THE 2024-25 season will be a season like no other in the English Football League.

Anyone seeking further confirmation of that fact should glance at the opening weekend of fixtures.

Just three clubs in Yorkshire - the League Two contingent of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town - will kick off at the customary time of 3pm on Saturday, August 10. It promises to be a sign of things to come.

Sheffield United and Barnsley are both in action earlier on Friday night, while Sheffield Wednesday open up on Sunday afternoon. Leeds United, not for the first time, start on a Saturday lunch-time.

The 2024-25 EFL season is the first under a new television deal which will see a minimum of 328 Championship games shown on Sky Sports, five per weekend.

The Football League and Sky have pledged that broadcast selections up to the end of September will be confirmed within seven days and that supporters will know before the start of the season about any changes to kick-off times prior to FA Cup third round weekend in January.

By November 1, they should know selections until the first weekend in March.

So while fans of the county's clubs were busy jotting key dates in their diaries following Wednesday morning's fixture unveiling, expect plenty of amendments.

One date likely to be moved is the first Steel City derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane on Saturday, November 9. On the same day, another South Yorkshire derby sees Barnsley welcome Rotherham United.

The reverse fixture between the Blades and Owls takes place at Hillsborough on March 15 - once again, subject to change.

As for August, there are some intriguing fixtures, for sure. Leeds are due to visit Wednesday on August 24 and seven days later, they welcome Hull City.

Former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor returns to the NYS with his Bristol Rovers side for the Millers' League One home opener on August 17.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff heads back to Oakwell to face Barnsley on February 15.