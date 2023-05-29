The Owls and the Reds played out a closely fought encounter but Josh Windass evoked memories of his dad Dean’s Wembley exploits with a last-gasp winner, securing a 1-0 win for Darren Moore’s men.

It was as heartbreaking for Barnsley as it was joyous for Wednesday, as Michael Duff’s side fought valiantly with 10 men after Adam Phillips was dismissed. However, their efforts were not enough to secure a return to the second tier.