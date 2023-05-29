All Sections
21 incredible photos from Sheffield Wednesday's Wembley win over Barnsley FC featuring fans, Darren Moore, Josh Windass and Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday clinched promotion to the Championship with a dramatic late winner against their South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 19:09 BST

The Owls and the Reds played out a closely fought encounter but Josh Windass evoked memories of his dad Dean’s Wembley exploits with a last-gasp winner, securing a 1-0 win for Darren Moore’s men.

It was as heartbreaking for Barnsley as it was joyous for Wednesday, as Michael Duff’s side fought valiantly with 10 men after Adam Phillips was dismissed. However, their efforts were not enough to secure a return to the second tier.

Here are 21 incredible photos from a memorable day under the famous Wembley arch.

Here are 21 photos from the 2023 League One play-off final.

Owls fans arriving at Wembley

Owls fans arriving at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday fans arriving at Wembley

Sheffield Wednesday fans arriving at Wembley

A sea of red cheering Barnsley on

A sea of red cheering Barnsley on

