21 months: How long Rotherham United have gone without an away league victory

Rotherham United’s wretched away form has spilled over into the start of their League One campaign.

The Millers did not win on the road all through their Championship relegation and have not won on their travels in the league since November 8, 2002.

They have also gone three games without a goal to start the League One season, after debutant Cameron Humphreys and Kieran Sadlier struck at Adams Park to end Wycombe’s winless start to the season.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans said: “We had good opportunities in the final third so from that point of view it’s very disappointing.

“I thought there were spells today that we played as well as we could against Wycombe for long spells.

“It’s the quietest I have heard the supporters here until they scored, and that’s because of our dominance.

“We dominated for long, long spells but you have to make your own luck.”

Rotherham’s Sam Nombe smashed over from range moments later, while Franco Ravizzoli was on hand to deny Hakeem Odoffin and Mallik Wilks.

In the second half, Ravizzoli again denied Nombe, Odoffin and Wilks, with the latter’s strike being tipped onto the post.

Wycombe’s breakthrough came in the 70th minute. A long ball played over by Sadlier found Humphreys who did brilliantly to turn the Millers’ defence inside out, before unleashing an unstoppable drive beyond Dillon Phillips. Sadlier wrapped up the win from the penalty spot.

Wycombe: Ravizzoli, Grimmer (McCarthy 46), Low, Hartridge, Harvie, Butcher (Morley 52), Scowen, Sadlier (Bakinson 90), Udoh, Kone (Humphreys 52), McCleary (Kodua 82). Unused substitutes: Shala, Bartolo.

Rotherham: Phillips, Odofin, Humphreys, McCart, James, McWilliams (Holmes 75), Kelly, Powell (Hungbo 84), Wilks, Hugill (Clarke-Harris 83), Nombe. Unused substitutes: Dawson, Bramall, MacDonald, Esapa Osong.