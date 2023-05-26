All Sections
23 free agents available to Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town including ex-Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley FC and Huddersfield Town men

The regular EFL season may have only just finished but attentions are already turning to the summer transfer window.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th May 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:05 BST

Retained lists are being published by clubs across the three EFL divisions, freeing some players up to seek pastures new and tying others down to contracts.

The 2023/24 League Two campaign will feature three Yorkshire clubs – Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town. Here are 23 players released by League Two clubs who other fourth tier outfits may be interested in.

Released by: Doncaster Rovers

1. Ro-Shaun Williams (Defender)

Released by: Doncaster Rovers Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Released by: Swindon Town

2. Jonny Williams (Attacking Midfielder)

Released by: Swindon Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Released by: Harrogate Town

3. Alex Pattison (Midfielder)

Released by: Harrogate Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Released by: Crawley Town

4. Jordon Mutch (Midfielder)

Released by: Crawley Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

