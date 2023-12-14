All Sections
26 ex-EFL stars now in non-league including former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley men - gallery

Across the non-league pyramid are players familiar with fans of Yorkshire clubs including Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and more.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT

Plenty of non-league squads are littered with ex-professionals and it can often be intriguing to watch players of such pedigree perform in front of smaller crowds.

Many professionals drop down the leagues as their career is winding down, although some make the move to non-league football before or in the middle of their peak years.

The Yorkshire Post has put together a gallery made up of 26 former EFL stars now playing in the non-league football. All these players have a connection to Yorkshire – they either represented an EFL club in the county, or now play for a non-league club in the region.

Have a browse – you are likely to stumble across some familiar faces. There may even be one or two of your club’s former star players.

The midfielder spent five years on the books of Leeds United and now represents Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The midfielder spent five years on the books of Leeds United and now represents Macclesfield in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Daniel Pudil returned to the Steel City to sign for Hallam, currently of the ninth tier.

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Daniel Pudil returned to the Steel City to sign for Hallam, currently of the ninth tier. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Clayton has represented the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough. Now 34, he is on the books of National League side Rochdale.

Clayton has represented the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough. Now 34, he is on the books of National League side Rochdale. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Williams, formerly of Doncaster Rovers, is currently under contract at National League North outfit Hereford.

Williams, formerly of Doncaster Rovers, is currently under contract at National League North outfit Hereford. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

