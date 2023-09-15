All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Ex-EFL stars playing in non-league including former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley men - gallery

It is not unusual for a big name to catch the eye when teamsheets are handed out at non-league matches.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST

A vast array of professionals have dropped into the non-league pyramid in recent years, with Ben Foster a high-profile example following his stint in the National League with Wrexham.

However, there are a lot of players who have made non-league moves with considerably less fanfare.

Here are 11 ex-EFL players you may not have known are currently playing non-league football.

The former Leeds United talisman joined eighth-tier side Liversedge as both a player and the club's director of football in July.

1. Ross McCormack

The former Leeds United talisman joined eighth-tier side Liversedge as both a player and the club's director of football in July. Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The ex-Sheffield United and Bradford City marksman plays for Farsley Celtic of the National League North. He is also the club's head coach.

2. Clayton Donaldson

The ex-Sheffield United and Bradford City marksman plays for Farsley Celtic of the National League North. He is also the club's head coach. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Former Barnsley defender Smith plays under Donaldson at Farsley Celtic.

3. George Smith

Former Barnsley defender Smith plays under Donaldson at Farsley Celtic. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Once a Premier League forward, Lita now represents Nuneaton Borough in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

4. Leroy Lita

Once a Premier League forward, Lita now represents Nuneaton Borough in the Southern League Premier Division Central. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyNational LeagueWrexham