IT is fair to say that the English Football League’s ‘incredible’ frustration at the failure of Hawk-Eye goalline technology in Huddersfield Town's controversial loss to Blackpool is being felt far more acutely by the Terriers themselves.

In a statement, the governing body acknowledged the error which failed to award struggling Town with a legitimate equaliser on Sunday.

Town were denied a valid goal when Yuta Nakayama converted from close range - with replays showing the ball had crossed the line.Referee John Busby indicated that his watch had not buzzed to indicate that it had crossed.

The incident came on a contentious weekend when referees body PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) effectively accepted VAR calls made in games at Chelsea and Newcastle were also wrong.

An EFL statement read: "The EFL is incredibly frustrated that a technology failure at Huddersfield Town and Blackpool has overshadowed a fantastic weekend of action.

"We have now received an initial assessment from Hawk-Eye, the providers of the Goal Line Technology service in the Championship, that during a second-half incident with Huddersfield attacking, the match officials did not receive a signal to their watch or earpiece as, due to multiple factors, the ball was no longer being tracked following it entering the Blackpool goal area.

"Separately, PGMOL have confirmed officials were unsighted due to obstruction by players and therefore unable to award a goal.

"Whilst the system was tested and functional prior to the start of the game, further information is expected from both Hawk-Eye and PGMOL following a full review of the incident."

Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw makes a double save to deny Huddersfield Town's Yuta Nakayama a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire).

A Town statement said: "The club welcomes a full investigation into how this occurred, as it clearly needs to be prevented from happening again for the integrity of the competition going forward.“However, we remain incredibly frustrated as this investigation and acknowledgement does not help us at all regarding Sunday’s result.