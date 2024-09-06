'A different club to the one I left': Barnsley FC boss Darrell Clarke on League One opponents Bristol Rovers and a prediction
Clarke spent four-and-a-half years in charge at Rovers, before leaving in late 2018.
The 46-year-old was at the helm when the Pirates returned to the Football League in 2014-15 with the Memorial Stadium outfit going onto enjoy a second successive promotion, to League One, in the following campaign.
Clarke, whose side lost out to Rovers in the quest to sign striker Promise Omochere from Fleetwood in the summer, said: “They have a solid start to the season and invested heavily in the squad.
"They have got a talented manager and a good group of players and ambition to be in the top six this year with the resources they have been given and got.
"It’s a different club to the one I left. It has a new training base and the stadium has been upgraded and the budget is a hell of a lot higher by the looks of things.
"They are a club who are ambitious and want to get to the Championship like 14 or 15 others in this division.
"I had a great five years there and made some great memories. I love the ‘Gasheads’ and have got a great relationship with them, but they will also know me well enough to know that I want to win the game.
"I am enjoying my time here and nobody wants to win more on Saturday than myself.”
Max Watters and Fabio Jalo miss out for Barnsley, who are assessing Sam Cosgrove, tomorrow.
Davis Keillor-Dunn is pushing for his debut, but the game comes too soon for Stephen Humphrys and Kelechi Nwakali.
Jon Russell and Vimal Yoganathan are on international duty as is Rovers' key midfielder Kamil Conteh. Joel Senior and Chris Martin are injured for the visitors.
