BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke firmly believes that weekend opponents Bristol Rovers will be a top-six contender in League One in 2024-25 - and says that the West Country outfit are a totally different club to the one he formerly managed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke spent four-and-a-half years in charge at Rovers, before leaving in late 2018.

The 46-year-old was at the helm when the Pirates returned to the Football League in 2014-15 with the Memorial Stadium outfit going onto enjoy a second successive promotion, to League One, in the following campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke, whose side lost out to Rovers in the quest to sign striker Promise Omochere from Fleetwood in the summer, said: “They have a solid start to the season and invested heavily in the squad.

Barnsley FC chief Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"They have got a talented manager and a good group of players and ambition to be in the top six this year with the resources they have been given and got.

"It’s a different club to the one I left. It has a new training base and the stadium has been upgraded and the budget is a hell of a lot higher by the looks of things.

"They are a club who are ambitious and want to get to the Championship like 14 or 15 others in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a great five years there and made some great memories. I love the ‘Gasheads’ and have got a great relationship with them, but they will also know me well enough to know that I want to win the game.

"I am enjoying my time here and nobody wants to win more on Saturday than myself.”

Max Watters and Fabio Jalo miss out for Barnsley, who are assessing Sam Cosgrove, tomorrow.

Davis Keillor-Dunn is pushing for his debut, but the game comes too soon for Stephen Humphrys and Kelechi Nwakali.