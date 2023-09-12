All Sections
'A lot of things going on with the club' - Leeds United man reflects on 'tough' time at Elland Road

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson has spoken out on his time at Elland Road.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST

The American playmaker is currently plying his trade in Germany, having sealed a season-long loan switch to Union Berlin in the summer window.

He only joined Leeds last year but struggled for consistency after a promising start to life in England.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the 2022/23 season, bringing the curtain down on a disappointing maiden campaign in England for Aaronson.

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson has spoken out on his time at Elland Road. Image: Clive Rose/Getty ImagesLeeds United’s Brenden Aaronson has spoken out on his time at Elland Road. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Speaking to Pioneer Press, Aaronson said: “I enjoyed my time [at Leeds]. I learned a lot. It was definitely ups and downs. The first half of the year was really a high, and I think we played we’re playing really good football at the time.

"And then just the second part of the year, stuff happens. It was tough.

"A lot of things going on with the club, people that aren’t seeing things, so it’s tough. I learned a lot and it only made me grow as a player because a lot of players go through stuff like this and it only gets better from there.”

A number of Leeds players, Aaronson included, only left the club on loan during the summer.

Although bridges appear to have been burned with certain players, it is currently unclear whether Aaronson has a future in West Yorkshire.

