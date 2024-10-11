‘A pleasure to manage’: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder opens up on George Baldock tragedy

Chris Wilder has expressed his shock and sadness at the death of George Baldock as he remembered the former Sheffield United defender.

Baldock died on Wednesday at the age of 31 at his home in Athens, where he moved in the summer after leaving Bramall Lane for Panathinaikos.

Baldock spent seven years with the Blades, the majority of them under the leadership of Wilder, who rejoined the club last December.

Wilder said: “I’m just stunned really. I’m quite matter of fact, I think we’re getting to that age where we’re going to more and more funerals. Obviously through your life you lose people that you love and you respect but this just feels completely different to everybody. Everybody’s just absolutely stunned and numb really. It’s just tragic.”

People look at tributes outside Bramall Lane to former Sheffield United player George Baldock who has died at the age of 31. (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

Baldock, known as Starman to fans, helped United win promotion to the Premier League in 2019 and was a key figure in their successful first season in the top flight.

“He wasn’t one to grab the headlines,” said Wilder. “But George was a huge personality, a huge driver, a huge culture carrier. George epitomised everything on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He was a humble person. We had rows, we had bust-ups, but we were all driving it forward and after the same outcome in everything that we did.

“Just even thinking about it now, families have lost a son, players have lost a brother. Those boys that went to battle with George, and he stood up to every challenge.