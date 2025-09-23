DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann admits that he is delighted to see Thomas Frank get an opportunity of one of English football's ‘top five or six clubs’ at Tottenham Hotspur - even if he does not want to witness too much of his tactical acumen on Wednesday night.

Rovers make their first-ever visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a third-round clash in the EFL Cup, with Rovers being two divisions and 48 places below Spurs in the current league pyramid.

On the last occasion that McCann pitted his wits against Frank in the capital, it was a level playing field in the Championship back in August 2019, when McCann's Hull City’s side drew 1-1 against Brentford, with the Dane's outstanding feats with the Bees over a number of years earning him the Spurs job.

McCann, back at Rovers for a second spell, said: "He did an unbelievable job at Brentford and they just got better every year and their recruitment was outstanding and everything behind the scenes at that club was set up to go and hopefully produce at the top end of the Premier League.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD)

"It's nice to see him get an opportunity at a big club. I am not saying Brentford aren't, but they are not one of the top five or six clubs, I would say. He's certainly deserved that.

"It doesn't surprise me. I remember playing against him and his teams when he was at Brentford and in the old Brentford stadium when we went there and I think we drew and Jarrod Bowen scored. I remember sitting in the office afterwards and having a beer with him and he's just a genuine guy.

"I've sort of kept in touch with him a wee bit on and off over the years. He was speaking to me about when he signed (Keane) Lewis-Potter from Hull and things like that when I was at one of the Football League awards (nights).

"He's a really good guy and it doesn't surprise me how well he is doing. He's got a really hood way about him and his teams are really exciting and good to watch.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton. His side host Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

"It looks like he's changed the way (he plays) and he's adaptable in terms of how he plays. It was a bit of a 3-5-2 at Brentford and now it's more of a 4-3-3 and expansive at Tottenham.

"It just shows his capabilities and he can adapt to what he's got."

You have to go back almost half a century to December 1975 for the last time Rovers called it at Spurs. They lost 7-2 in a League Cup quarter-final tie at the old White Hart Lane.

While Spurs are sure to rotate personnel, Doncaster still face a huge ask to record a cup shock against a squad which is littered with quality players.

Asked which players stand out for him, McCann, whose side will be backed by 3,900 visiting fans in North London, added: "Yes, all of them!

"They have got some top players, they really have. Just watching the games and how quickly they move and break in transition...

"It will be a really good, fascinating game and one where we have to be at our very, very best to get anything. We will go and enjoy it.

"It will be a special occasion and hopefully we will put on a really good show on and enjoy it, playing in a top, top stadium.