A 'turning point' in the League One season of Rotherham United as Sean Raggett provides respite for Steve Evans

SEAN RAGGETT’S winning goal for Rotherham United against former club Lincoln City didn’t quite possess the cachet of his feted strike in the colours of the Red Imps back in February 2017.

That came in an FA Cup tie against then Premier League outfit Burnley at Turf Moor when Raggett’s dramatic late strike made history as Lincoln became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the cup quarter-finals.

Granted, his latest goal may not be as historically important, but in the here and now for a Millers team who have wrestled with results and form in a 2024-25 season which has not mapped out in the way they imagined back in the heady days of summer, it felt consequential.

On a night when a defeat would have seen Steve Evans’s side drop into the relegation zone, they moved up to 17th instead.

Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks pictured in action against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

With memories of three ghastly losses in league and cup to Crawley, Barnsley and Cheltenham still fresh in the minds of supporters, not to mention chairman Tony Stewart, another setback might have given the Millers supremo something to think about.

Raggett’s first goal for the Millers applied some balm and the relief was palpable afterwards.

The evening started off with a power cut which delayed kick-off by half an hour, Thankfully, it was one that didn’t turn toxic.

Millers assistant manager Paul Raynor said: "It should be the turning point, I certainly hope so. I hope the guys take the confidence from it.

"People will get fitter and stronger and they will believe more as wins make you believe. When you lose, you don’t believe.

"We can stand there and say do this, do that, but you have got to believe it and you only do when you start winning football matches. That was massive for us.

"It's been difficult for us in the last few weeks to listen to the negativity and the boos. This will relieve some of the pressure. This has to be a starting point to move forward now.”

The sight of Evans constantly barking out orders to his players on the touchline, metaphorically kicking every ball and contesting every decision which went against his side kept true to his own promise to get back to his old self.

What was probably more significant was a cursory glance at the Millers’ teamsheet, arguably the strongest it has been so far this term and including the likes of Mallik Wilks and Raggett.

The only unavailable senior player was Liam Kelly, with long-term injury absentee Andre Green also named in a matchday squad for the first time in almost 14 months. Jamie McCart was also a welcome name on the bench after injury.

The hosts’ options were such that Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall and Esapa Osong missed out on the matchday 18 all together, although Raynor had a timely message for them afterwards at the start of the busiest period of the campaign.

He added: “We are going to need everybody. We left Cohen and Cam put and that shows the strength of the squad that they were not getting stripped.

"It shows the strength which we haven’t had so far.

"We’ve never really had chance to put everybody out on the football pitch and they are going to get fitter and stronger as a group. It’s a positive and hopefully we can carry that forward.

"To win games, you have got to dig in. I think Sam Nombe and Mallik Wilks carried the ball and put in a real shift defensively as well and that was massive for us.

"I know Sam got man of the match but, for me, Sean Raggett was by far the best player on the pitch. I thought he was an absolute man-mountain back there."

In his time at former club Portsmouth, Raggett was also a winner.

Last season, the big defender was promoted to the Championship at the south coast outfit alongside his Millers’ team-mate Joe Rafferty.

There are plenty of other senior players with winners’ medals in their ranks among a dressing room who clearly know what it takes.

It helps to explain why Raggett believes all is not quite lost on the top-six front yet at Rotherham, among the promotion favourites before a ball was kicked.

Asked about whether the Millers still harboured hopes of finishing in the play-offs come May, despite some travails in the first half of 2024-25, Raggett said: "That’s the ambition, for sure.

"It's a group of very competitive players and if you look at the team, it's a group who have got a lot of promotions between them and nobody has come here to finish in the lower half of the table. Even now we want to push up the table and have a successful season.

"We needed to kick-start our season for sure and you could see the relief at the final whistle went and that's something to build on now.