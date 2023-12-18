Hull City forward Aaron Connolly hopes an agreement regarding his future at the club is reached soon.

The 23-year-old was only given a one-year deal when he arrived at the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, following a fruitful loan stint with the Tigers.

He is one of the many summer additions to have improved Liam Rosenior’s side and notched the latest of his six goals in the weekend win over Cardiff City.

Speaking after the victory, Connolly admitted he does not want to play his football anywhere else. He said: "Hopefully, that'll get sorted. That's something that's kind of out of my hands at the minute.

"I'm just focusing on playing and I think I've got that relationship with the gaffer and obviously everyone at the club that hopefully we can come to some type of agreement soon."

When asked whether he wanted to remain at Hull for the long-term, he said: "Yeah, of course. That's the main thing, he (Rosenior) gets me. Maybe over the years, some managers might not have got me. Maybe they don't need to, maybe I should have understood myself a bit more at times.