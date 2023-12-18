Aaron Connolly addresses Hull City future as ex-Brighton forward approaches final six months of contract
The 23-year-old was only given a one-year deal when he arrived at the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, following a fruitful loan stint with the Tigers.
He is one of the many summer additions to have improved Liam Rosenior’s side and notched the latest of his six goals in the weekend win over Cardiff City.
Speaking after the victory, Connolly admitted he does not want to play his football anywhere else. He said: "Hopefully, that'll get sorted. That's something that's kind of out of my hands at the minute.
"I'm just focusing on playing and I think I've got that relationship with the gaffer and obviously everyone at the club that hopefully we can come to some type of agreement soon."
When asked whether he wanted to remain at Hull for the long-term, he said: "Yeah, of course. That's the main thing, he (Rosenior) gets me. Maybe over the years, some managers might not have got me. Maybe they don't need to, maybe I should have understood myself a bit more at times.
"I don't want to go anywhere else and I think everyone knows that. The chairman (Acun Ilicali) knows it, Tan (Kesler) knows it, and the gaffer. I think we're all kind of working together on that. So, yeah, I don't want to play my football anywhere else and hopefully, you can see on the pitch how much I enjoy it here. I don't know why I would want to go elsewhere.”