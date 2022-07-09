Aaron Martin leaves Harrogate Town for National League side Gateshead

Martin joined Town from Guiseley in March 2020, scoring six goals in 56 appearances as he was part of the squad which earned promotion to League Two and lifted the FA Trophy.

The 31-year-old from Sheffield had a short loan spell with FC Halifax Town last season, scoring one goal in four games.

Prior to joining Harrogate, he netted 16 times in 20 games for Guiseley in the National League North.

AARON MARTIN: Has left Harrogate Town for Gateshead. Picture: Getty Images.

"I think the dynamics of his team will fit me well with everyone pressing," said Martin of his move to the north east.