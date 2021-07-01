Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow sign new Huddersfield Town deals

Lowe, 20, has agreed a contract that runs until June 2024, while Crichlow has committed his future to the club until the summer of 2023.

Town have an option to extend both contracts by a further season, with Crichlow likely to be loaned out in the 2021-22 season to further aid his long-term development.

Rowe, 20, played 22 times in a breakthrough campaign which saw him feature 22 times and score his first Championship goal in the crucial 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in April - having previously netted in the FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle in January.

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Rowe, pictured after scoring his first senior Terriers goal in the FA Cup tie with Plymouth in January. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Crichlow, 22, made his debut for Town and made six appearances in all competitions - netting his first Huddersfield goal in the cup tie with Plymouth.

Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby commented: “We’re really pleased to have both Aaron and Romoney extend their stays with the club today.

“Aaron showed last season that he can play at Sky Bet Championship level and made significant strides forward in becoming a member of our first-team squad. We see him as a player who can really establish himself at this Club, and that’s why we’ve invested in him in this long-term contract.