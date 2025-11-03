STUART Maynard stressed that the cup performances of York City and fellow National League promotion chasers Forest Green illustrate the 'absolute madness' of the current situation whereby just two teams are promoted from the fifth tier each season - and not three.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stirring displays by the Minstermen and Rovers, at League One sides Barnsley and Luton Town, provided a glowing endorsement for the fifth level, campaigning to bring promotion to League Two into line with the rest of the professional football pyramid.

The York boss said: "It's a great advert and (with) the campaign of '3UP' from the National League, I think you're really starting to see why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I watched Forest Green at Luton and they came so close. And then you look at us.

York City manager Stuart Maynard applauds the Minstermen's big following at the final whistle at Oakwell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"I know they are one-off games and people can say that over the course of the season, can you perform to that level? But if you look at our performance levels since I've come through the door, we perform like that every week and play in the same manner against National League teams as we do against a League One team.

"The standard in the National League is getting better and better each season. I just think it's absolute madness that they can't have three up and three down."

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane praised the display of York and expressed his delight that his own side got back on track in the Yorkshire derby stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I knew it wasn't going to be easy. It never is against lower-down-the-pyramid teams. I'm just delighted for the lads that they pulled through.