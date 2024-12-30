AC Milan among clubs 'monitoring' former Leeds United and Barnsley forward amid contract talks
The 33-year-old has been a revelation for Forest, producing the best displays of his career at the City Ground.
He has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances in the Premier League this season, although is out of contract at the end of the season.
Various reports have suggested talks about a new deal are being held, although it appears he could have some lucrative alternatives.
According to Football Insider, Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli are keeping tabs on developments with his contract. There is also believed to be interest in the New Zealand international from the Saudi Pro League.
A well-travelled player, Wood has represented a vast array of clubs in England. He first moved to Yorkshire in 2010, joining Barnsley on loan from West Bromwich Albion.
Leeds brought Wood back to the county in 2015 and he struck 44 goals in 88 appearances for the Whites, leaving for Burnley in 2017.
A spell at Newcastle followed his five years Turf Moor, but it is Forest who have brought the best out of the imposing frontman.
He has scored a total of 27 appearances in 61 appearances for his current employers, who sit second in the Premier League table.
