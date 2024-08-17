Sam Folarin scored in the third minute of added time to rescue a point for Harrogate Town in a 3-3 draw at Accrington Stanley.

Harrogate had led twice through James Daly and Ellis Taylor but entered stoppage time trailing after goals from Tyler Walton, Jimmy Knowles and Kelsey Mooney.

Town’s Levi Sutton hit a post early on before the visitors started the scoring in the 16th minute.

Stanley failed to clear their lines from a long throw and Daly headed home.

Sam Folarin struck for Harrogate Town . Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It was all-square after 29 minutes when Connor O’Brien’s cross found Tyler Walton. His header was saved by James Belshaw but Walton pounced to slide the follow-up home.

Town retook the lead four minutes later when Taylor curled home his first goal for the Sulphurites from the edge of the area.

But Stanley turned the game around with two goals in three second-half minutes.

Walton’s deep ball into the box was headed home by Knowles on the hour mark and soon after Shaun Whalley’s long-range effort was pushed out by Belshaw but Mooney was there to pounce.