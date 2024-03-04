All Sections
Former Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer has emerged among the favourites to replace John Coleman as manager of Accrington Stanley.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT

Coleman was axed yesterday (March 3) after a decade at the helm, with Accrington on a dismal run of form. His assistant, Jimmy Bell, also had his contract terminated.

Accrington sit 16th in the League Two table and now need a new boss capable of arresting their slump. Fortunately for the club, there are plenty of experienced coaches currently out of work.

Gary Bowyer left Bradford City in 2020. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesGary Bowyer left Bradford City in 2020. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Among them is Bowyer, who has been installed as the second favourite to take the reins by BetVictor. The former Bantams boss has been priced at 5/1, putting him behind frontrunner Mark Bonner (4/1).

Also among the favourites is fellow former Bradford City manager Derek Adams, who vacated his post at Ross County last month.

Bowyer took charge of the Bantams in March 2019, replacing David Hopkin at Valley Parade. Despite a promising start to his tenure, he was relieved of his duties in February 2020.

He first plied his trade in Yorkshire as a player, representing Rotherham United from 1995 until 1997.

Accrington’s next fixture pits them against Bradford City, therefore it could prove interesting if they recruit an ex-Bantam before the weekend.

