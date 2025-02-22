Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann hails 'influence' of returning Richard Wood as League Two promotion chasers are handed a boost

DONCASTER Rovers’ Cantley Park training ground has got that bit noisier in recent weeks.

Match-days might just be about to get louder as well.

Former Rotherham United captain and ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Richard Wood is back in Grant McCann's thoughts after finally overcoming an ankle problem.

The 39-year-old underwent surgery at the start of the autumn and has featured just twice this term.

Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood (left)

He could feature on the bench in today’s game and will be among the party who travel across the Pennines.

Manager Grant McCann said: "It’s difficult when you are injured and Woody has probably found it a little bit frustrating this year (season).

"He’s just been focused on trying to get himself back and over the last three or four weeks in particular, he’s been around the training ground more and his influence is huge on everybody.

"Not only for the players, but staff as well because he comes and engages with us and let’s us know how the players are and gives us different ideas and that’s what we are about here.

Jack Senior.

"We are not a dictatorship here and have an open door policy.

"If you walk around the training ground, you will see all the doors are open.

"He is a very important person and player for us and it’s good to have him involved.”

Rovers do have an issue at left-back, with the club having decided not to appeal following Jack Senior’s red card in the second half of Tuesday’s victory at Morecambe.

Tom Nixon came off in the final 20 minutes at the Mazuma Stadium, but has been struggling with illness in the second half of the week, while James Maxwell (toe) is a doubt.

McCann added: “It’s a difficult one. James has not trained all week and needs an injection to train. He had an injection (on Thursday) to try and train and it wore off very quickly.

"He did not train (on Friday), but we’ll give him every opportunity. But we have also got to be mindful that he’s not trained on the grass with the 18.