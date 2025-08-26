GRANT McCANN is the sort of hard-to-please manager who is always striving for more.

During his two spells in charge at Doncaster Rovers, he has pitted his wits against two Premier League sides – in the shape of Crystal Palace and Everton – on two separate occasions each, with Rovers afforded the glare of the cup spotlight in the process.

While the Northern Irishman has made no secret about his desire for Doncaster to be among the movers and shakers at the top end of 2025-26 this term – with their early-season form making that intent perfectly clear – his appetite to do well in the cup competitions is by no means diminished either.

The smart money may be on McCann making a raft of changes for Tuesday's trip across the Pennines to Accrington, but he would be the first to bridle at any suggestions that he will be giving chances to any of his 'second string.'

McCann has spoken about having 'two-and-a-half sides' to pick from already this season, such is the strength in depth which he feels he is currently picking from, with relatively few injury issues as well.

That was spectacularly manifested in Rovers' outstanding 4-0 evisceration of a fairly strong Middlesbrough line-up in round one at the Riverside Stadium a fortnight ago.

The Rovers boss changed his entire starting XI from the one which stepped out in the league at Mansfield three days earlier.

The likes of Ben Close and Ian Lawlor, two of Rovers' stand-out performers on Teesside, could get the nod again in Lancashire alongside the likes of Damola Ajayi and Sean Grehan, with McCann's resources enabling him to make en masse changes again, should he so wish.

McCann, whose side host Rotherham United in a big derby on Saturday, said: "The more games, the merrier for us really in terms of players needing minutes and it keeps them ready for the season (ahead).

"Over the past couple of years, we have had some decent runs in the cups. We have some goals inside our building where we want to do better from last season.

"Going further in cup competitions is one of them and going further in the Vertu Trophy is another.

"The further we can go in the cup competitions, it keeps people ready for games and we keep them ready and they can go and perform.