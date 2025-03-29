Accrington v Bradford City: Bantams keen to avoid perils of 'After the Lord Mayor's Show', insists defender
In many ways, a visit to Accrington will be a truer test of their title aspirations than playing in front of record 23,000-plus crowd at an all singing and all dancing Valley Parade.
City’s form is such that automatic promotion should surely not be the only target.
Defender Aden Baldwin said: "I think that is probably what the gaffer will say to us as well: ‘Can we replicate that performance into one where there aren’t as many fans’.
"But we’ve done it before and come away from Valley Parade and picked up a few wins away from home. Hopefully, we can do it again.
"Every game is different. We can’t expect to be in front of 23,000 every week.
"But we need to make sure the principles and the way we play stays the same; if that happens and we perform well on the day, then I am sure we will be in a good place."
Victory in the early kick-off in East Lancashire would, temporarily at least, move City to the summit and put scoreboard pressure on their rivals, while also securing a second successive double over Stanley.
Baldwin is not thinking too much about the prospect of the former happening and is also mindful of some recent shock results at this level - a fortnight ago at BD8 for instance.
The former Notts County centre-half continued: "A great example was Barrow beating Port Vale and we just need to stay in the same sort of mindset and make sure the mentality throughout the group is the same and we don’t go off-track and we keep everything that we want as the same.
"There’s a big togetherness in this group and there has been a little culture change in the mindset of the lads.
"I put up a clip earlier in the debrief and I don’t think he (Graham Alexander) will mind me saying it, but we were doing a defensive action and it was a positive action and I looked at the sidelines and saw Hunty (Paul Huntington) urging the lads on and clapping them on the sidelines and it was really good to see.
"Everyone is behind us, not just the players, but the staff as well.
"You see the goals go in the first half (last weekend) and all the lads excitement on the bench and that’s testament to things and quite a powerful thing."