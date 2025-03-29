Accrington v Bradford City: Bantams keen to avoid perils of 'After the Lord Mayor's Show', insists defender

SEVEN days on from a magnificent and record-breaking occasion for Bradford City against Colchester United, the surroundings will be somewhat less auspicious at a place they know well on Saturday lunch-time.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In many ways, a visit to Accrington will be a truer test of their title aspirations than playing in front of record 23,000-plus crowd at an all singing and all dancing Valley Parade.

City’s form is such that automatic promotion should surely not be the only target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Aden Baldwin said: "I think that is probably what the gaffer will say to us as well: ‘Can we replicate that performance into one where there aren’t as many fans’.

Bradford City defender Aden Baldwin. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"But we’ve done it before and come away from Valley Parade and picked up a few wins away from home. Hopefully, we can do it again.

"Every game is different. We can’t expect to be in front of 23,000 every week.

"But we need to make sure the principles and the way we play stays the same; if that happens and we perform well on the day, then I am sure we will be in a good place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory in the early kick-off in East Lancashire would, temporarily at least, move City to the summit and put scoreboard pressure on their rivals, while also securing a second successive double over Stanley.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Baldwin is not thinking too much about the prospect of the former happening and is also mindful of some recent shock results at this level - a fortnight ago at BD8 for instance.

The former Notts County centre-half continued: "A great example was Barrow beating Port Vale and we just need to stay in the same sort of mindset and make sure the mentality throughout the group is the same and we don’t go off-track and we keep everything that we want as the same.

"There’s a big togetherness in this group and there has been a little culture change in the mindset of the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I put up a clip earlier in the debrief and I don’t think he (Graham Alexander) will mind me saying it, but we were doing a defensive action and it was a positive action and I looked at the sidelines and saw Hunty (Paul Huntington) urging the lads on and clapping them on the sidelines and it was really good to see.

"Everyone is behind us, not just the players, but the staff as well.