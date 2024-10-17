Actions speak louder than words for Huddersfield Town's 'Mr Angry' on return to League One line-up

FOR most of the first half of autumn, Huddersfield Town’s own version of ‘Mr Angry’ bit his lip.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actions have ultimately spoken louder than words for Matty Pearson and despite being hurt at his omission from the Terriers’ starting line-up at league level in the opening to this season, he is not bemoaned his lot with head coach Michael Duff and purely concentrated on what is in his control.

Namely, showcasing the best example of himself in his daily efforts in training to give himself the best chance of returning to the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An injury to Michal Helik recently opened the door in that regard for Pearson and it should surprise no-one that he has been playing like he has never been away.

Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson (centre right) challenges Barnsley rival Stephen Humphrys in the recent League One game at the John Smith's Stadium. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Keighley-born defender, who acquired the nickname of ‘Mr Angry’ from his team-mates at old club Accrington Stanley in homage to his serious approach when he crosses the white line, said: "If I had my way, I think I’d knock on his (Duff’s) door every day if I wasn’t playing.

"But you have got to pick and fight your moments. If you knock on his door every day, it becomes the same conversation.

"I’ve tried to force my way (back) and tried doing things to get me back in the team basically without actually having to speak to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff himself had sympathy with Pearson - a fellow centre-half like himself - in terms of his situation in early season.

The Town chief actually sees a bit of himself in the Yorkshireman, but is also a head coach who has never shown himself to be prone to sentiment.

One thing that Pearson has won is Duff’s respect.

On Pearson, who netted on his first league start of the season in the 2-1 loss at Reading on September 28, Duff commented: "He’s a walking example of what I talk about. Hard work pays you back.

"Was he disappointed? Yes. Did he sulk, no? Did he just get on with his work properly and play every game as if it’s his last? Yes. And he ends up in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can only pick 11 players. I don’t expect them to agree with me, but you need to go about things in the right way.

"No-one will question Matty about his character. Loads of people have got a lot of flaws. I don’t mean this disrespectfully, but his character is his best attribute. He reminds me a little bit of myself as a player, which burdens him a bit!

"It’s just the way he comes around things. If he was to retire tomorrow, he wouldn’t look back on his career and go ‘I left a bit and should have done this or that.’ That’s the way you should be and he still has loads to offer and loves the club - although I don’t think it matters what club he’s at, to be honest.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve and that’s just what he is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time when Huddersfield, in a bit of a hole ahead of their recent double-header in league and Trophy with Barnsley, needed players to step up and lead the way, Pearson has stepped up admirably.

He will be required to front up in the weeks to come if Town are to consolidate themselves in the top-six picture in the winter period when tables truly take shape and he is to re-establish himself in the side.

On fronting up, Pearson continued: "I’m not scared of the challenges. I was out of the team for eight games and that’s a challenge in itself to get back in the team whether it’s through injury or however it comes.

"We’re all ready to face the challenges, even though it won’t be plain sailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad